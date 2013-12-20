Ringier, Axel Springer sell Czech assets worth 170 mln euros

FRANKFURT Dec 20 The central European joint venture of Switzerland's Ringier and Germany's Axel Springer has sold its Czech media operations to businessmen Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac.
The value of the Czech business, whose main asset is tabloid Blesk, is 170 million euros ($232.36 million), Ringier Axel Springer said in a statement on Friday.
A source told Reuters on Thursday the company was in negotiations to sell the business. ($1 = 0.7316 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
更多 瑞士市场报道
ZURICH, Jan 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,248 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, Jan 24 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review designation of Roche's rheumatoid arthritis medication Actemra for giant cell arteritis (GCA), the Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday.