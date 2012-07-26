版本:
Harry Winston in talks with Rio on Diavik mine -report

TORONTO, July 26 Harry Winston Diamond is in advanced talks to buy Rio Tinto's 60 percent stake in the Diavik Mine, according to a report on the Financial Times website citing two industry sources.

The Canadian diamond miner already owns the remaining 40 percent interest in the mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Rio has been exploring options for its diamond interests since March.

Representatives for both Rio Tinto and Harry Winston declined to comment on the report.

