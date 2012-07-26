Harry Winston in talks with Rio on Diavik mine -report

BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services
TORONTO, July 26 Harry Winston Diamond is in advanced talks to buy Rio Tinto's 60 percent stake in the Diavik Mine, according to a report on the Financial Times website citing two industry sources.
The Canadian diamond miner already owns the remaining 40 percent interest in the mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Rio has been exploring options for its diamond interests since March.
Representatives for both Rio Tinto and Harry Winston declined to comment on the report.
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick on Tuesday said it was time for him to "grow up" and get help after a video was published showing him getting into an argument with a driver for the ride service who complained about pay rates.