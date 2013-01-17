Rio Tinto CEO to step down after $14 bln charge

BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 recovery vehicles
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto said its chief executive would step down after it announced a $14 billion non-cash impairment charge in its 2012 results due to problems in Mozambique and aluminium assets.
The group said Tom Albanese would step down as chief executive by mutual agreement with the Rio Tinto Board, and he would be replaced by Iron Ore Chief Executive Sam Walsh.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index was broadly lower late morning on Monday, reversing earlier gains as a retreat led by financial stocks offset advances by mining stocks.
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.