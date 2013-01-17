版本:
Rio Tinto CEO to step down after $14 bln charge

LONDON Jan 17 Global miner Rio Tinto said its chief executive would step down after it announced a $14 billion non-cash impairment charge in its 2012 results due to problems in Mozambique and aluminium assets.

The group said Tom Albanese would step down as chief executive by mutual agreement with the Rio Tinto Board, and he would be replaced by Iron Ore Chief Executive Sam Walsh.

