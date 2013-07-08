版本:
Rio's Oyu Tolgoi copper mine to start exports on July 9 - Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, July 8 Rio Tinto will start exporting copper from the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia on July 9, Mongolia's mining ministry said on Monday.

Rio Tinto, operator of the mine, declined to comment. First exports from the mine have been delayed several times.

Rio subsidiary Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd owns a 66 percent stake in the mine, with the Mongolian government owning the remainder.
