版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 15:45 BJT

Rio Tinto sells 2 coal assets in South Africa to Forbes Coal

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 Forbes & Manhattan Coal on Tuesday said it agreed to acquire two of Rio Tinto's coal assets in South Africa, the latest move by the global mining giant to exit the mineral-rich but politically-risky country.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐