Rio Tinto, Chinalco call it quits on joint exploration venture

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING/SYDNEY Jan 18 Rio Tinto and Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco) have terminated an exploration joint venture after six years of searching unsuccessfully for copper in China, Chinalco confirmed on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto was not immediately available to comment.
The immediate priority of the partnership was to scour mainland China for copper - seen by Rio Tinto as its best growth option -- with coal and potash among other commodities also of joint interest.
A Chinalco media spokesman confirmed the joint venture, named Chinalco Rio Tinto Exploration Co, was being disbanded, but did not provide further details. The breakup was first reported by Bloomberg.
Rio Tinto in October signed a preliminary deal to sell its stake in Guinea's Simandou iron ore project to Chinalco, which is its largest shareholder, after unsuccessful efforts to build a mine.
A month later, Rio Tinto axed two of its top 10 executives amid a probe over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant who helped Rio Tinto secure development rights at the site.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce.