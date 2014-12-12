U.S. Congress approves land swap for Rio-BHP copper mine in Arizona

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/TORONTO Dec 12 The U.S. Congress has cleared the way for global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton to swap land with the government, which will allow them to build a long-delayed $6 billion copper mine in Arizona.
The land swap, first proposed nine years ago, was tucked into the annual defense policy bill passed by the Senate on Friday and the House last week. The bill will now be sent to President Barack Obama to sign it into law.
The Resolution copper mine, 55 percent owned by Rio Tinto and 45 percent owned by BHP, could produce more than 1 billion pounds of copper a year at its peak, which would make it the largest copper producer in North America and one of the biggest in the world, according to its website. (www.resolutioncopper.com)
Rio and BHP need the land exchange, long opposed by environmental and native American groups, to develop the massive underground mine, where the companies have already spent more than $1 billion on drilling and digging a 1.3-mile (2 km) shaft.
The mine development plan, submitted a year ago, has yet to be approved by the government.
The Resolution project was picked up by BHP in its disastrous acquisition of Magma Copper in 1996, on which it lost A$3.2 billion. (Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Additional reporting by David Alexander in Washington; Writing by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.