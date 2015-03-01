RPT-UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto energy chief's job cut may signal coal exit

(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
* Mining firms aim for simplification rather than growth
* Rio's coal division worth at least $3.6 billion-Jefferies
* Glencore, Mick Davis among the potential buyers-sources
By Sonali Paul and Silvia Antonioli
MELBOURNE/LONDON, Feb 27 In its latest effort to
slash costs as commodity prices fall, Rio Tinto
is letting go its energy chief and rolling its coal and uranium
businesses into two other units, a move that could signal its
intention to divest its coal assets.
The world's second-largest mining company said on Friday it
will fold its coal mines in Australia into the copper division
while its smaller uranium business will be added to the diamonds
and minerals group, leaving the company with four product
groups, including iron ore and aluminium.
Energy chief executive Harry Kenyon-Slaney, a 25-year
veteran of the company, will leave immediately and the company
said that is also cutting some other corporate jobs.
Rio makes about 80 percent of its earnings from iron ore
while its coal division was lossmaking last year.
"This could be the first step in a longer term exit from
coal for Rio. There would be buyers of these assets if Rio wants
to sell," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
Jefferies puts the net present value of Rio's coal division
at around $3.6 billion.
"These changes are part of our continuing business
transformation to reduce costs, simplify and strengthen our
company and deliver sustainable value for shareholders," Rio
Tinto Chief Executive Sam Walsh said in a statement.
The focus of most mining companies has switched from a race
for growth and diversification in the boom years up to 2011, to
simplification and cost-cutting more recently.
Rio Tinto's rival BHP Billiton is also reorganising its
business. It has picked five key divisions and is hiving-off the
others in a separate company, South 32.
"Four or five years ago, when everyone's focus was on
expansion, it would have been unthinkable for Rio to get rid of
its coal division but now that the focus is on margins rather
than size, this could be a good move," said Nik Stanojevic at
British wealth manager Brewin Dolphin. "These assets could be
worth a lot more to other companies such as Glencore rather than
to Rio."
In early 2014 Rio and rival Glencore started
discussions over a joint venture of their neighbouring coal
assets in the Hunter Valley in Australia but a deal was never
struck. Glencore also made a takeover approach for Rio Tinto
last summer which was rebuffed.
Other companies such as Peabody Energy and BHP
Billiton which have operations in the Hunter
Valley could also be potential buyers. Former Xstrata CEO Mick
Davies, looking to rebuild a mining company from scratch after
Glencore's takeover of Xstrata in 2013, would also be interested
in Rio's assets, sources said.
