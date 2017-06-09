版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六 01:55 BJT

Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln

June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.

Glencore said the deal would be funded from existing cash resources and would be paid in two stages. (bit.ly/2t3dZYV)

Glencore also said that it plans a possible sale of up to 50 percent of its interest in Coal & Allied Industries. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐