Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln

UPDATE 3-Glencore in bidding war with China to buy Rio coal assets
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
Glencore said the deal would be funded from existing cash resources and would be paid in two stages. (bit.ly/2t3dZYV)
Glencore also said that it plans a possible sale of up to 50 percent of its interest in Coal & Allied Industries. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Rio no immediate comment (Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Friday a phase 2 trial for its big hope in tackling obesity, an improved GLP-1 drug called semaglutide, showed a weight loss of up to 13.8 percent in people with severe conditions.
* Dollar index hangs on to slight weekly gain * Upbeat new-home sales data offsets weaker U.S. business readings * Fed's Bullard wants pause in rate hike amid weak inflation * Commodity-linked currencies rise with rebound in oil prices (Updates market action to late U.S. afternoon) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 23 The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Friday, recording its biggest one-day fall in three weeks, on persistent doubts whether