Glencore to pitch to Rio board for Australian coal unit - sources

| SYDNEY, June 14
SYDNEY, June 14 Glencore will pitch its
$2.55 billion bid for Rio Tinto's Australian
Coal & Allied unit directly to Rio Tinto's board in Canada on
Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The meeting, headed by Glencore's Australian Chief Executive
Peter Freyberg, comes five days after Glencore outbid
Chinese-owned Yancoal for Coal & Allied Industries Ltd,
which operates thermal coal mines in Australia's Hunter Valley.
Glencore's proposal is $100 million higher and fully funded,
but Rio Tinto has to give Yancoal the chance to make a counter
offer, opening the way for a bidding war.
A formal response from Rio Tinto to Glencore's offer could
come by the end of the week, the sources said, given Glencore's
acceptance deadline of June 26. If Glencore's offer is accepted
by Rio Tinto, Yancoal will have five days to respond.
Yancoal and Glencore declined to comment. Rio Tinto could
not be reached for immediate comment.
Freyberg will argue before the Rio Tinto directors, who are
meeting this week in Canada, that Glencore's offer provides
greater financial certainty than Yancoal's because it intends to
fund the acquisition from cash on hand and committed facilities,
subject only to regulatory conditions.
"Glencore thinks it has the better offer because it's higher
and there are may be doubts over Yancoal's funding," one of the
sources said.
Yancoal's second-biggest shareholder is struggling
commodities trader Noble Group. Yancoal plans a
capital raising to help pay for Coal & Allied and Noble would
have to invest $260 million in newly issued Yancoal stock to
maintain its stake at 13 percent.
"This is an element that Glencore will be stressing," the
source said.
Fitch Ratings cut Noble's rating on May 26 on concern over
its ability to address about $2 billion of debt maturing over
the next 12 months.
Yancoal said last month it was not concerned at that time
over Noble's financial strength.
Freyberg is also expected to try and assure Rio Tinto that
its bid would not run into hurdles from competition regulators
in China and Australia.
The bulk of the coal is sold to power companies in Japan,
South Korea and Taiwan, with little remaining in Australia or
sold to China.
(Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed;
Editing by Richard Pullin)