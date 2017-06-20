版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 17:33 BJT

Rio Tinto confirms earlier recommendation of Yancoal offer for coal group

SYDNEY, June 20 Rio Tinto on Tuesday reconfirmed its earlier recommendation of Yancoal Australia as the preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied division.

"The Rio Tinto board has reconfirmed its recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Yancoal Australia Ltd," Rio Tinto said.

The recommendation follows consideration by the board of a counter proposal from commodities group Glencore and a proposal from Yancoal comprising improved terms to its previously announced transaction, according to Rio Tinto. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐