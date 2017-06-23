UPDATE 3-Glencore in bidding war with China to buy Rio coal assets

* Glencore's share price eases, Rio's rises
* Glencore says offer is at least $225 million higher
* Rio no immediate comment
(Adds Rio statement, updates share price)
By Rahul B and Barbara Lewis
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore on
Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in
cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto
that earlier this week said it was favouring a Chinese
bid.
On Tuesday, Rio Tinto said it had selected Yancoal
to buy its Coal & Allied division in Australia for $2.45
billion.
That was $100 million lower than a previous counter-bid from
Glencore, but Rio said it believed Yancoal's offer could be
completed more quickly because it had regulatory
approvals.
Glencore said its latest offer, which includes a coal-linked
royalty, was at least $225 million greater than Yancoal's
proposal and it would pay the cash amount in full on completion
with no deferred payments.
"We believe the Glencore offer satisfies the criteria for a
'superior proposal': it delivers substantially greater value to
Rio Tinto shareholders and low deal completion risk," Glencore
said in a statement.
Rio Tinto confirmed it had received the new offer and said
it would give it "appropriate consideration".
Depending on whether it accepts Glencore's revised offer, it
said it would adjourn an annual general meeting scheduled for
Tuesday and allow Yancoal two days to pursue a counter offer.
Glencore shares closed 0.8 percent lower, while
London-listed shares in Rio rose 0.5 percent.
Although subject to a limited number of regulatory
approvals, Glencore said it was demonstrating its confidence it
would get them with a $225 million deposit, which it will
forfeit if the transaction does not go ahead.
It has said it already has approval from Japan where the
majority of the coal would be shipped.
Glencore reiterated an earlier pledge it would ensure its
net debt to EBITDA ratio was no greater than 2:1 by selling some
assets should it complete the deal.
It also said the offer would automatically lapse if Rio
Tinto did not declare it to be the superior offer on June 26 and
subsequently if a binding sales agreement is not clinched on
July 5.
Glencore has long sought to own Rio's Hunter Valley coal
assets, which adjoin mines it already has, offering the
possibility for synergies and blending coal to optimise value.
Analysts say Rio has deep ties with China, the world's
biggest commodity market, which it will not wish to damage, but
Glencore's offer is clearly higher.
"We have to see if Yancoal will lift its bid but otherwise
it is hard to see Rio reject Glencore’s revised offer," Hunter
Hillcoat, analyst at Investec, said.
(Editing by Alison Williams and David Evans)