UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto defies coal slump, fetching $606 mln for mine stake

* Rio sells out of Australian coal mine
* New Hope Corp buys 40 pct stake for $606 million
* Glencore still seen interested in remaining Rio coal
stakes
(Adds banker, Mitsubishi comments)
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Sept 30 Global miner Rio Tinto
on Wednesday said it had agreed to sell its 40 percent
stake in the Bengalla coal mine in Australia to New Hope Corp
for $606 million, the latest shuffle of Australian coal
assets amid a sector-wide downturn.
Rio has been looking to offload less profitable businesses
to help fund its promise to raise dividends and focus on iron
ore and copper mining amid a broad slump in commodities prices
caused by slowing economic growth in China.
Bengalla is the smallest of three coal mines in the Hunter
Valley near Sydney in which Rio Tinto is a stakeholder.
It produced 8.6 million tonnes of coal in 2014.
New Hope, capitalised at A$1.37 billion ($959 million), said
last week it was hunting for acquisitions after reporting a
25-percent rise in annual profit as cost cuts outweighed a drop
in energy coal prices to six-year lows.
New Hope's stock jumped 7 percent to A$1.77 on Wednesday.
Analysts at Macquarie and Morgan Stanley said Rio had
fetched a strong price for the Bengalla stake relative to their
valuations of its coal assets.
Rio, advised by Deutsche Bank, earlier this year put all its
coal stakes in the state of New South Wales up for sale.
Glencore Plc is still seen as a front runner for
the remaining stakes, despite concerns over its $30 billion debt
pile, as it has mines in the same area that it has long sought
to combine with Rio's to help cut costs.
Glencore could line up debt at the asset level, rather than
the corporate level, to help fund a deal, as it did when it
teamed with Sumitomo Corp to buy Rio's stake in the
Clermont coal mine for $1 billion in 2013, an Australian
resources banker said.
Rio Tinto declined to comment on any talks or say how much
profit it booked on the Bengalla sale.
Along with the sale, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and
Rio agreed to disband a coal joint venture in the Hunter Valley
and take direct stakes in mines previously owned via the
venture, making it easier for Rio to sell its holdings.
Mitsubishi declined to comment on whether it plans to sell
the stakes it now has in the Hunter Valley Operations and
Warkworth mines, but a spokesman said it sees energy coal demand
growing in the medium to long term.
($1 = 1.4286 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, James Regan and Sonali Paul;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)