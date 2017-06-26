Rio Tinto confirms China-backed Yancoal as preferred buyer for coal assets

BRIEF-Banro provides corporate update
* Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards
SYDNEY, June 26 Rio Tinto on Monday confirmed Yancoal Australia as the preferred buyer for its Australian Coal & Allied unit after the China-backed company lifted its offer to $2.69 billion to top a rival bid from Glencore.
"The revised offer from Yancoal of $2.69 billion offers compelling value to our shareholders for our Australian thermal coal assets," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in a statement.
Glencore on Friday had raised its offer to $2.675 billion in cash, looking to displace Yancoal's earlier offer of $2.45 billion.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
SAO PAULO, June 28 The high correlation between iron ore price trends and cash generation at Vale SA shows the dependence that the world's No. 1 producer of the mineral has on that segment, a presentation to investors showed on Tuesday.
* Says public offering of 3.50 million common shares priced at $9.00per share