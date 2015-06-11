Rio Tinto mulling impairment charge of $300 mln

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
June 11 Rio Tinto Ltd said it was assessing an about $300 million non-cash impairment charge related to its shareholding in Energy Resources of Australia Ltd .
ERA, in which Rio Tinto has a 68.4 percent stake, said earlier on Thursday that it would not proceed with the final feasibility study of its Ranger 3 Deeps uranium project in Australia, citing weak market conditions.
Rio Tinto said it agreed with ERA's decision not to progress with the study "due to the project's economic challenges." (bit.ly/1JN595P)
Uranium prices plunged after the March 2011 meltdown at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan idled its entire industry in response, exacerbating a worldwide supply glut.
Rio Tinto also said it would assist ERA in funding the rehabilitation program at the Ranger mine near Kakadu National Park, following a toxic spill in December 2013.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.