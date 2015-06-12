UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto faces $300 mln charge for aborted uranium project

(Changes lead, adds analyst comment)
June 12 Rio Tinto may have to
book a $300 million provision after its subsidiary Energy
Resources of Australia (ERA) decided to shelve a uranium project
due to weak market conditions.
ERA, a separately-listed division in which Rio
Tinto has a 68.4 percent stake, said on Thursday it would not
proceed with the final feasibility study of its Ranger 3 Deeps
uranium project in Australia.
ERA's shares slumped about 50 percent to a record low after
the announcement. Shares in Rio Tinto, which said it agreed with
ERA's decision not to proceed, were little changed in both
Australia and London on Friday.
"Rio Tinto is assessing a potential non-cash impairment
charge of approximately $300 million (post tax) relating to its
shareholding in ERA," global miner Rio said in a statement late
on Thursday.
"After careful consideration, Rio Tinto has determined that
it does not support any further study or the future development
of Ranger 3 Deeps due to the project's economic challenges," it
said in the statement.
Uranium prices plunged after the March 2011 meltdown at
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan idled its entire industry
in response, exacerbating a worldwide supply glut.
"While the ERA share price has fallen over 50 on the back of
this, it should not have been a great surprise, given the
lacklustre uranium price and ongoing uncertainty over
approvals," said Investec analysts.
"Ironically, removal of this project from the world's
project pipeline should help the price for other producers."
Rio Tinto also said it would assist ERA in funding the
rehabilitation program at the Ranger mine near Kakadu National
Park, following a toxic spill in December 2013.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by
David Clarke)