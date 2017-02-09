Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in Freeport Indonesia mine -The Australian

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
JAKARTA Feb 9 Rio Tinto is considering walking away from its interest in the giant Grasberg copper mine operated by Freeport McMoRan Inc in Indonesia, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the mining giant's chief executive.
"There is no doubt it is a world-class resource, but I'm not sure Grasberg is a world-class business for us," the newspaper reported Rio CEO Jean-Sebastian Jacques as saying.
Rio will decide in "coming weeks and months" whether to sell or walk away from its option to take an effective 40 percent stake in Grasberg in 2021, he said.
Rio has a joint venture with Freeport for a 40 per cent share of Grasberg's production above specific levels until 2021, then 40 per cent of all production after 2021. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA and Nicole Mordant in VANCOUVER)
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.