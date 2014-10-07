(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Quentin Webb
LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto
can dig in against Glencore. On Oct. 7 the
miner admitted rebuffing an approach in July from the commodity
trading giant. Fair enough. The timing seems expedient following
a slump in Rio's dominant product, iron ore. A $160 billion
"merger" also smacks of a takeover on the cheap. Rio can
justifiably demand a real premium or no deal.
Put aside the likely outcry in Beijing, Brussels, Canberra
and elsewhere. Ignore the culture clash between Glencore's
buccaneering millionaires and Rio's geologists. And look past
Glencore's reported talks with top Rio investor Chinalco
, an unhelpful way to pursue a friendly deal. Chairman
Jan du Plessis and Rio's board can push back simply on financial
grounds.
First, consider the structure. Xstrata shareholders wouldn't
let Glencore get away with a no-premium merger two years ago.
Rio investors shouldn't either. After all, Glencore Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg and his team would surely take charge
- and this move would fill the biggest hole in Glencore's
portfolio.
Second, this looks opportunistic. True, iron ore is back to
2009 prices, even as Rio and BHP Billiton keep
mining it like crazy. But Rio looks cheap: the shares are on
about 8.8 times next year's forecast earnings, versus Glencore's
11.5 times, Datastream reckons. Besides, Glasenberg is a
consummate dealmaker. If he's buying, what you're selling is
probably underpriced.
But a conventional takeover looks tough. Assume a standard
30 percent premium, worth $27 billion here, and Rio should fetch
$118 billion, with $16 billion of net debt to boot. Bulls
estimate huge synergies. Bernstein reckons Glencore could reap
$1.7 billion a year extra just by trading Rio's output. The
Xstrata deal delivered $2.4 billion of annual synergies. All
that bolsters the case for a high price.
Glencore, with a $72 billion market cap, would need to pay
half in cash to retain a slim majority of the combined group.
The merged group's net debt would hit roughly $100 billion,
about three times combined EBITDA, which Starmine shows is
likely to be nearly $34 billion this year, before any synergies.
If iron ore keeps tanking, Rio might need to reconsider. But
for now, the board can hold firm.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Swiss commodities trader Glencore approached Rio Tinto
this summer about a potential merger, but Rio Tinto's board
rejected the idea, the London-based miner said in a statement on
Oct. 7.
- Rio Tinto, which is the world's second-biggest iron-ore
miner by output, said Glencore had broached the idea of a
combination in July, and that its board had communicated its
decision in early August. It said there had been no further
contact between the companies on the matter since then.
- Rio Tinto's statement came after Bloomberg News reported
on Oct. 6 that Glencore had met with Aluminum Corp of China
(Chinalco), Rio's largest shareholder, "in recent weeks" to
discuss a potential merger.
- Rio's London-listed shares rose 4.9 percent by 0904 GMT on
Oct. 7 to 3,145 pence a share. Glencore's stock slipped 0.5
percent to 337.65 pence.
- Rio Tinto statement bit.ly/1nY8FCu
- Insider TV: Target Rio reut.rs/1nPBlxp
- Reuters: Rio Tinto rejects Glencore merger approach amid
iron ore slump
