Rio Tinto says rejected Glencore merger approach in August

MELBOURNE Oct 7 Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it rejected a merger approach from smaller mining rival Glencore Plc in August, finally responding to a string of media reports over the past month that have said Glencore wanted to merge with Rio.

Rio said Glencore had contacted it about a potential merger in July, adding that it turned Glencore down in August and there has been no further contact between the companies on a merger.

"The Rio Tinto board, after consultation with its financial and legal advisers, concluded unanimously that a combination was not in the best interests of Rio Tinto's shareholders," Rio Tinto said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)