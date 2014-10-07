Glencore shares up 3.9 pct after Rio spurns merger approach

HONG KONG Oct 7 Glencore Plc's Hong
Kong listed shares rose 3.9 percent on Tuesday after Rio Tinto
said it had rejected a merger approach from the
commodities trader to create a $160 billion giant.
Rio said Glencore had contacted it about a
potential merger in July, which it turned down in August, adding
that there had been no further contact between the companies on
a merger.
By 0138 GMT, Glencore shares were trading up 3.9 percent at
HK$42.80, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was down
0.3 percent. Rio shares were up 3.2 percent in Sydney trading.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard Pullin)