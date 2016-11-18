Rio Tinto in spotlight as Australia fraud police targets resources industry

* Rio emails not yet referred for investigation - police
chief
* Australia pressed by OECD to get tough on corruption in
2012
* Mining sector "very challenged" - police chief
* Number of investigations ongoing - police chief
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 18 Facing international pressure
to get tougher on corruption, Australian authorities say they
are targeting the resources industry but have yet to be formally
asked to look into a high-profile probe into payments at miner
Rio Tinto .
A senior official at the Australian Federal Police said
there had been talks with Rio, the world's second-largest miner,
though police had yet to begin an official investigation into
emailed details of payments that led to two top executives being
fired this week.
"We haven't had a matter referred to us for investigation,"
said Peter Crozier, the AFP's manager of criminal assets, fraud
and anti-corruption.
There is no evidence of illegal activity involving Rio
officials nor a consultant to whom payments were made, a banker
linked to Guinea's president. But emails detailing the
transactions are a blow to the reputation of a group that has
long been vocal in its campaign for transparency.
Australia has beefed up its resources in tackling corruption
and fraud after the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and
Development chided the government in 2012 or being slack in
prosecuting bribery offences - at a time when miners and oil
firms were expanding everywhere from Papua New Guinea to the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
"In the course of some of the research that we've done, the
extractive industry is obviously one that's very challenged in
this space," Crozier said in an interview.
Rio has moved swiftly to attempt to draw a line under the
payments scandal, alerting authorities to the emails, dating
back to 2011, that discuss $10.5 million in payments to French
investment banker Francois de Combret.
But lawyers and industry analysts expect investigations and
potential court cases could keep the issue simmering.
Such investigations typically take five to 10 years, Crozier
said, citing OECD statistics, with massive resources required.
"The services provided, the relationships that exist, all of
those sort of things are key to actually proving that a person's
intent was potentially to pay a bribe or receive a bribe or
influence a public official," he said.
A lawyer familiar with AFP investigations said Rio Tinto
would be a choice target for the agencies to set an example to
others - if there was wrongdoing.
"What I do know is that the AFP is desperate to put somebody
in jail as a deterrent. You couldn't think of a bigger deterrent
than a senior executive from a major corporate being put into
jail for this type of offence," said Steven Fleming, a partner
with U.S. law firm Jones Day in Sydney.
AFP's Crozier said there would be no race for headlines.
"It's not a matter of picking one that's going to make the
biggest impact," he said.
"It's important to put a message out there to say if you are
involved in this sort of activity, you are going to face the
full effect of the law. We have a number of investigations that
are ongoing."
Rio Tinto has declined to comment on the issue, as have two
former chief executives involved in the email exchange.
Tom Albanese, now CEO of Vedanta Resources, declined to
comment when asked about the matter last week, and Sam Walsh has
not responded to efforts to contact him.
Regulators in Britain, the United States and beyond have
taken a much tougher stance on corruption in recent years.
Aluminium producer Alcoa and a joint venture it
controlled paid $384 million in 2014 to resolve charges of
bribing officials of a state-controlled smelter in Bahrain.
BHP Billiton came under scrutiny for
payments made in Cambodia on an exploration project but then the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expanded its probe to
the company's hospitality programme at the Beijing Olympics in
2008.
After a six-year investigation, BHP paid a $25 million fine
for slack record keeping tied to the Olympics hospitality.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by James Regan;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Kenneth Maxwell)