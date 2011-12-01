版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

Rio Tinto bid succeeds for uranium prospector Hathor

SYDNEY Dec 1 Rio Tinto on Thursday said it had succeeded in its takeover bid for Canadian uranium prospector Hathor and extended its offer by 10 days until Dec. 12 to mop up remaining outstanding shares.

Canadian Cameco Corp his week backed out of a bidding war for Hathor, clearing the way for Rio Tinto's C$654 million friendly offer.

