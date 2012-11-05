Rio Tinto says signs power deal for Oyu Tolgoi

BRIEF-Sterling Jewelers issues statement on "sexual harrassment claims"
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 5 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday that it had signed a power supply deal with a Chinese company for its huge Oyu Tolgoi project, putting it on course to start production in the first half of next year.
Earlier in October, Rio flagged potential delays at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, due to prolonged talks with China over power supply.
Rio said that the binding agreement with the Chinese company meant that the commissioning of ore-processing equipment could start in the next few weeks.
Turquoise Hill, controlled by Rio, is also involved in the Oyu Tolgoi project.
* "We have thoroughly investigated allegations and have concluded they are not substantiated by facts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The delays in Republican plans to overhaul Obamacare are helpful to hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp, the company's chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as the timeline shifts further out for any changes to government healthcare payments.
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"