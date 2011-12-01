版本:
Rio Tinto completes divestment of Colowyo mine

SYDNEY Dec 2 Rio Tinto said on Friday it has completed the sale of the Colowyo Mine, a thermal coal mine in Western Colorado to Western Fuels-Colorado LLC.

The sale, which was agreed on Sept. 16, results in the completion of Rio Tinto's divestment of all its U.S. thermal coal mines.

Rio Tinto said the terms of the deal were confidential but since 2008 it had completed more than 20 divestments with total gross proceeds of more than $11 billion.

