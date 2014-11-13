Rio mulls copper tolling deals for Kennecott smelter -sources

| PALM BEACH, Fla.
PALM BEACH, Fla. Nov 12 Rio Tinto's
Kennecott copper smelter is considering treating third-party
concentrate on a large scale for the first time, as the
second-biggest U.S. copper producer tries to tackle falling ore
grades from its nearby mine, four sources said.
The Utah plant has bought external concentrate, an
intermediate product that smelters use to make refined metals,
on occasion in the past, but this would be the first formal
effort on a large scale that many traders can remember.
The move would be a big shift for Rio's biggest smelter,
which turns ore from its nearby century-old Bingham Canyon mine
into refined metal. The reasons for the low-grade ore at
Bingham, the world's biggest open-pit, are not known.
The Kennecott marketing team discussed the proposal with
traders and market participants at the American Copper Council
annual gathering on Wednesday, sounding out their interest.
Traders said they would be keen to supply the concentrate.
"It makes sense as the North American market is long
concentrates and the smelter is operating under capacity," said
one U.S. trader who had met with the company.
Spokespeople for Rio and Kennecott declined to comment.
Last year, the company was forced to buy in the spot market
for about six months to replace lost internal feed after a
devastating landslide shut Bingham.
Exact details of the new plan are not clear. Two traders
said the tolling deals may supplement Kennecott's own output and
income as it would get paid to turn third-party concentrate into
refined copper. The customers would then sell the finished
product.
Two other traders said the plan would be to blend
higher-grade concentrates with their own material to maintain
refined metal quality.
The second major producer struggling with low ore grades,
Rio's scheme underscores the complexity of modern mining as big
producers look for new ways to deal with low-grade ores.
The move could add further strain on supplies of
standard-grade concentrates, potentially pressuring refining
charges, just as Codelco starts to blend high-arsenic
material from its new Ministro Hales mine in Chile with cleaner
material.
Miners pay smelters to convert raw material into refined
metal and are deducted from the smelters' sale prices.
In 2013, the mine produced 213,000 tonnes of copper, 192,300
ounces of gold, 2.2 million ounces of silver and 6,300 tonnes of
molybdenum.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)