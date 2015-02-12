Rio shuns Mongolia plan to swap Oyu Tolgoi equity for royalties

LONDON Feb 12 Global miner Rio Tinto
is not interested in a proposal by Mongolia to cut its
equity stake in key mines such as Rio's Oyu Tolgoi in exchange
for more royalties, Chief Executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.
Last week, Mongolian Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg
proposed an amendment to the country's mineral resources law to
allow the government to exchange state-owned equity in
"strategic mines" for higher royalties.
Mongolia hopes the plan will help to revive stalled foreign
investment in large mining projects, but Walsh said Rio was not
interested in buying a larger stake in the Oyu Tolgoi copper and
gold mine.
"I met with the new prime minister... and we talked about
that (proposal)," Walsh told reporters at a results news
conference.
"Quite frankly we'd rather put our focus and our dollars
into the project. That's for others to look at, taking equity in
the project, we're happy with our 50.1 percent of the project."
Rio has stalled a $5.4 billion underground expansion project
at Oyu Tolgoi due to disputes with the government over cost
overruns and a $30 million tax bill.
Walsh said Rio, which owns its Oyu Tolgoi stake through its
Turquoise Hill Resources arm, hopes that a solution
will be found so that it can resume work on the underground
expansion later this year.
"We put in a best and final offer in November and that's
currently being considered by the Mongolian government, so I'm
hopeful that the project will be able to go forward," he added.
Mongolia has 16 strategic deposits, including Oyu Tolgoi and
the Gatsuurt gold deposit currently licensed to Toronto-listed
miner Centerra Gold Inc. These deposits have the potential to
generate at least 5 percent of the country's GDP.
The country has a 34 percent stake in Oyu Tolgoi.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Vincent Baby)