U.S. authorities scrutinise Rio's 2013 coal writedown - sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Nov 29 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating a $3 billion impairment charge booked by miner Rio Tinto in 2013 on the value of a Mozambican coal asset, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The shock impairment, less than two years after Rio bought Mozambique-focused Riversdale Mining in 2011, helped trigger the departure of the group's then chief executive, Tom Albanese.
The sources, who cannot be named as the matter is not public, said the ongoing discussions on Riversdale with U.S. regulators were around accounting practices and were not related to the group's headline-grabbing troubles around a payment to a high-level adviser in Guinea.
Rio Tinto declined to comment.
Earlier this month, Rio reported to U.S., UK and Australian authorities that it had uncovered 2011 emails detailing a payment to a French consultant who had assisted the group in Guinea. That year, Rio had successfully reclaimed the right to mine part of the giant Simandou iron ore project.
It is not clear whether any of those regulators has yet begun a formal investigation, though Rio is carrying out an internal inquiry into the emails and the payment. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques and Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.