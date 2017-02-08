Rio Tinto boosts dividend on commodities recovery

BRIEF-Dealnet Capital reports qtrly gross profit of $4.2 mln
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
SYDNEY Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
Underlying earnings for the world's second-biggest mining house rose by 12 percent to $5.1 billion, beating analysts' estimates for around $4.87 billion, according to an externally compiled census.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Dealnet Capital Corp qtrly net book value of past due accounts declined 30% to 5.4% of portfolio from 9.5% of portfolio at end of previous quarter
* Razor Energy Corp. announces closing of previously announced strategic light oil asset acquisition and updated 2017 corporate budget and guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to C$3.821 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: