Rio Tinto says has no plan to lift stake in Turquoise Hill

MELBOURNE Aug 3 Rio Tinto has no plan to increase its majority stake in Turquoise Hill Resources , chief executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques told reporters on Thursday.

Turquoise Hill owns 66 percent of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, a key growth asset for Rio Tinto.

"There is no plan to increase our equity stake in Turquoise Hill," Jacques said on a conference call following the release of Rio Tinto's half-year results.

