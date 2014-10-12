Rio Tinto has upside even after rejecting Glencore -Barron's

Oct 12 The stock of mining company Rio Tinto Plc could rise as much as 20 percent in the next year, even with its recent rejection of Glencore Plc's takeover approach, Barron's financial newspaper said in its latest edition.

Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it rejected a takeover approach from smaller rival Glencore, snubbing a blockbuster deal that would have created a $160 billion mining and commodities trading giant.

Glencore's interest could put added pressure on Rio Tinto to increase shareholder returns, Barron's said in its Oct. 13 issue.

Rio Tinto cut $2.3 billion from operating costs last year and expects a reduction of $3 billion in 2014, the newspaper said. Capital expenditures are estimated at about $9 billion this year and $8 billion next year, which is less than half the $17.6 billion it spent in 2012, it added.

A cyclical trough of weak prices has helped push Rio Tinto stock down more than 13 percent so far this year. The London-based company's shares are trading at 9.2 times forecast 2015 earnings, and have traded at a multiple as high as 15 times in the past five years, Barron's said. Rivals BHP Billiton and Anglo American currently command 11.4 and 10.3 times next year's earnings estimates, respectively.

"Whether or not Glencore takes another run at it, Rio Tinto still looks like a gem," Barron's said. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)