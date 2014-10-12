Rio Tinto has upside even after rejecting Glencore -Barron's

Oct 12 The stock of mining company Rio Tinto Plc
could rise as much as 20 percent in the next
year, even with its recent rejection of Glencore Plc's
takeover approach, Barron's financial newspaper said in its
latest edition.
Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it rejected a takeover approach
from smaller rival Glencore, snubbing a blockbuster deal that
would have created a $160 billion mining and commodities trading
giant.
Glencore's interest could put added pressure on Rio Tinto to
increase shareholder returns, Barron's said in its Oct. 13
issue.
Rio Tinto cut $2.3 billion from operating costs last year
and expects a reduction of $3 billion in 2014, the newspaper
said. Capital expenditures are estimated at about $9 billion
this year and $8 billion next year, which is less than half the
$17.6 billion it spent in 2012, it added.
A cyclical trough of weak prices has helped push Rio Tinto
stock down more than 13 percent so far this year. The
London-based company's shares are trading at 9.2 times forecast
2015 earnings, and have traded at a multiple as high as 15 times
in the past five years, Barron's said. Rivals BHP Billiton
and Anglo American currently command 11.4 and
10.3 times next year's earnings estimates, respectively.
"Whether or not Glencore takes another run at it, Rio Tinto
still looks like a gem," Barron's said.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)