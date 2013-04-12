版本:
Rio Tinto unit says Bingham Canyon slide worse than expected

April 12 A landslide at Rio Tinto's Bingham Canyon mine extended further into the pit than predicted, and had a greater-than-expected impact on equipment, Rio's Kennecott unit said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Kennecott, which operates the Utah mine, said it has not yet determined the impact of the slide on its operations, or a time frame for resuming mining operations.

