Rio Alto says disruption at Peru mine now over

LIMA Oct 1 A labor disruption at Rio Alto Mining Ltd's RIO.V La Arena gold mine in Peru has ended, an official at the small Canadian company said on Saturday.

"The illegal work stoppage is over," the official said via email.

On Thursday, the Vancouver-based miner said its 2011 gold output would be cut due to the disruption, adding it would provide an updated production forecast following the resumption of mining activities at the site. [ID:nS1E78S082] (Reporting by Terry Wade; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Eric Beech)