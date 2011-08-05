UPDATE 1-RioCan REIT Q2 FFO rises on higher oper income

* Q2 FFO/shr C$0.36 vs C$0.34 year-ago
* Q2 net operating income rises C$14 million
(Follows alerts)
Aug 5 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
(REI_u.TO) posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly funds from
operation, helped by an increase in net operating income.
For the second quarter, funds from operations, a key measure
of profitability for real estate companies, rose to C$93
million, or 36 Canadian cents a unit, from C$83 million, or 34
Canadian cents a unit, a year earlier.
The REIT said net operating income rose by C$14 million from
last year.
RioCan said quarterly same store and same property net
operating income rose by 0.3 percent.
The REIT added that it maintained a strong occupancy rate of
97.5 percent in the quarter.
Units of the Toronto-based REIT closed at C$24.90 Thursday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)