UPDATE 1-RioCan third-quarter FFO up 14 pct

Nov 7 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
(REI_u.TO) reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly funds from
operations, helped partly by gains from better valuation of its
properties.
The FFO, a key measure of profitability for real estate
companies, rose to C$97 million, or 37 Canadian cents a unit, in
the third quarter from C$85 million, or 35 Canadian cents a
unit, a year earlier.
The REIT said net income rose by C$112 million to C$168
million from last year.
Units of the Toronto-based company closed at C$24.92 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)