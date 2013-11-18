BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust provides an update on disposition pipeline

Nov 18 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust : * Provides an update on disposition pipeline * Reit- has entered into a firm contract to sell 50% share in quartiers dix/30

to its partner devimco at a sale price of $192.5 million * Reit -says partner will assume riocan's share of outstanding debt

on property, amoutning to $92.4 million * Says the disposition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of

2013 * Reit -has also entered into firm contract to sell brick plaza, a

non-grocery anchored retail centre in Windsor for $1.9 million * Says the brick plaza property will be sold free and clear of financing