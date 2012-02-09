Rio Tinto says not right time for aluminum unit sale

BRIEF-Toll Brothers reports qtrly earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MELBOURNE Feb 9 Global miner Rio Tinto said now was not the right time to be trying to sell its Pacific Aluminium business, which it is looking to spin off after taking an $8.9 billion writedown on its aluminium business.
"At present these are tough conditions to be selling aluminium assets," Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott told reporters after the group reported its annual results.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 22 Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd