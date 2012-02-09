版本:
Rio Tinto says not right time for aluminum unit sale

MELBOURNE Feb 9 Global miner Rio Tinto said now was not the right time to be trying to sell its Pacific Aluminium business, which it is looking to spin off after taking an $8.9 billion writedown on its aluminium business.

"At present these are tough conditions to be selling aluminium assets," Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott told reporters after the group reported its annual results.

