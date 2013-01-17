版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-Rio shares down 4.5 percent on $14 bln charge

LONDON Jan 17 Rio Tinto PLC : * Shares open down 4.5 percent after $14 billion charge, CEO departure

