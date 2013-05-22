Poland's KGHM wins part of Rio Tinto Kennecott tender

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 22 Polish miner KGHM has
won the first part of a tender to supply Rio Tinto's
copper smelter in Utah after a rockslide at Rio's own
mine nearby left it struggling to source raw material, three
market sources said.
Rio Tinto declined to comment, and KGHM could not
immediately be reached to comment.
Rio has been forced to look for third-party concentrate for
Kennecott, its largest copper smelter, after a landslide last
month shuttered its Bingham Canyon mine nearby.
KGHM will supply 30,000 dry metric tonnes of concentrate
from its Robinson mine in Nevada, the sources said, as part of
Rio's tender to buy 150,000 tonnes of third-party concentrate
each month from June until October.
"The Kennecott smelter took some KGHM supply from Robinson,
although it would only have been part of any tender award," said
one industry source based in Singapore. The mine produced around
45,000 tonnes of copper in 2011.
The global miner may be forced to look further afield in
coming months for supply that will more closely match its own
higher grade ore from Bingham Canyon, according to a Swiss
trader. High freight costs are likely to rule out supply from
top copper producer Chile as well as Peru, he added.
"They'll be trying to source material from North America,
even Mexico at a push, so that suggests they'll be talking with
Freeport or Grupo Mexico," he said.
The sources declined to be identified, because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.