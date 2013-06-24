UPDATE 3-Rio Tinto overhaul plan dented as diamond sale scrapped

* Diamonds sale pulled after 15 months
* Analysts estimate business worth more than $2 billion
* Iron ore, copper, coal, aluminium assets still on block
* Tough time for potential bidders to raise funding
* BHP Billiton ahead in asset sale race
By Sonali Paul and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MELBOURNE/LONDON, June 24 Rio Tinto Ltd
has scrapped the proposed sale of its $1.3 billion diamonds
business, denting its plan to divest mines as it tightens
operations during an industry downturn.
The world No.3 miner has at least half a dozen assets on the
block, aiming to pare $19 billion in net debt, cut costs and
boost returns to shareholders, but buyers are unwilling to pay
up given volatile commodity prices and rising debt costs.
Rio had said last year it could sell its diamond unit -
mines valued by analysts at as much as $2 billion - but which
Rio said no longer fit its profile. Yet it struggled to find
suitors for operations spread across Canada, Australia, India
and Zimbabwe - or to secure enough appetite for a listing.
"In resource land it's just a little bit tough at the
moment," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive of fund manager
Ausbil Dexia, which owns Rio Tinto shares.
Rio is not alone in struggling to sell assets. Barrick Gold
was unable to pin down a sale of a stake in African
Barrick Gold to state-owned China National Gold in
January, and Peabody Energy and Brazil's Vale
have given up trying to sell some mines in Australia.
Rio Tinto's new chief executive, Sam Walsh, had hosed down
expectations for a sale of the diamonds unit.
"This is not market day at the bazaar. I'd be quite happy to
keep it," Walsh was quoted saying in an interview with The Daily
Telegraph newspaper this month.
Analysts said the decision to keep the assets was not a
shock and - though disappointing for some investors - ultimately
less critical than a failure to sell other, larger assets on the
block, including Rio's majority stake in Iron Ore Company of
Canada (IOC), the country's largest iron ore producer.
"Both the (diamond) mines that really count have a fairly
short life and they will generate a lot of cash, so in many ways
Rio is better off hanging on to the business," analyst Des
Kilalea at RBC Capital Markets in London said.
"IOC is the asset everyone is really looking for (Rio) to
sell. Depending on valuations, that would be the one to get
significant cash flow."
LAGS ARCH-RIVAL
Rio Tinto put the diamonds arm up for sale in March 2012,
soon after rival BHP Billiton put its smaller diamonds
unit on the block. BHP won the race to find a buyer, selling to
Harry Winston, now called Dominion Diamond Corp.
The Canadian company is co-owner of the Diavik mine with Rio
Tinto and had expressed interest in buying Rio's 60 percent
stake in the mine, but was not interested in the rest of its
spread-out diamond business.
Rio's diamond unit - a mere 1 percent of revenue estimates -
reported a $43 million loss last year, down from a profit of $10
million a year earlier. Apart from Diavik, its main mine is
Australia's Argyle, famous for its pink gems.
While BHP has racked up more than $4.6 billion in asset
sales over the past year, over the same period Rio has only
managed to sell its Eagle nickel mine for $325 million.
"Debt costs have blown out by 200 basis points in the last
couple of weeks. That makes it pretty tough if you're trying to
finance an acquisition," said one resources banker.
The assets BHP has sold have mostly gone to Japanese and
Chinese bidders. Asian buyers are seen as most likely to be able
to complete deals, which could help Rio Tinto at least on the
sale of its Australian coal assets.
It has attracted interest from Indian conglomerate Aditya
Birla Group, Coal India and Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corp for its Clermont coal mine and a 29
percent stake in its Coal & Allied business.
China's Shenhua Group denied reports that it was going to
bid. A senior Shenhua official was quoted in official
publication Energy saying Rio had offered the coal assets, but
Shenhua turned them down because they were too expensive.
Rio, which hopes to seal some sales soon, is also looking to
sell its Pacific Aluminium arm, on the block since 2011 and its
Northparkes copper mine in Australia, as well as the majority
stake in IOC.
IOC has attracted a wide range of interest and sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday that half a dozen suitors
remained in the running ahead of a deadline for final bids next
month, as Rio sought to keep everyone involved - but complex
marketing arrangements and a strategic port could prove tough.
Canada's Teck, Glencore and private equity
house Apollo are among those still eyeing up the asset, along
with Chinese and other buyers. Sources familiar with the matter,
however, questioned final offers and said Rio could struggle to
raise the $3.5-$4 billion it is seeking for its 59 percent.
The sale of its Northparkes mine, which could fetch $800
million, is seen as the easiest to seal.
However people familiar with the situation said there is
only one bidder left, OZ Minerals Ltd, and it is under
pressure not to overpay. Final bids are due in the coming days.