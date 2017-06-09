UPDATE 3-Glencore outbids Yancoal for Rio Tinto's Hunter Valley coal mines

* Glencore says will keep debt levels conservative
* Analysts say offer has good chance of success
* Rio Tinto says will respond 'in due course'
By Barbara Lewis and Sanjeeban Sarkar
June 9 Miner-trader Glencore on Friday
said it had offered $2.55 billion cash for coal mines owned by
Rio Tinto in Hunter Valley, Australia,
outbidding a previous offer from Chinese-owned Yancoal.
The large-scale, long-life assets are next to mines already
owned by Glencore, which has predicted continued demand for
coal, especially in Asia, despite environmental opposition to
the most polluting form of fossil fuel.
In January, Rio said it was selling its interest in Coal &
Allied Industries Limited (C&A) to Yancoal Australia Limited
for $2.45 billion.
The terms allowed Rio to engage in negotiations with another
party if it made a better offer.
Glencore's proposal is $100 million higher and fully funded,
but Rio Tinto has to give Yancoal the chance to make a counter
offer, opening the way for a bidding war.
Rio said in a statement it had received the offer and would
respond "in due course".
Analysts say Glencore has long been interested in the assets
and predicted its offer could succeed.
"We cannot see Rio refusing unless it feels it will hurt its
cosy China relationships," Hunter Hillcoat of Investec said.
Glencore's bid, made up of $2.05 billion upfront and $0.5
billion in instalments over five years, will automatically
expire on June 26 if a binding sales agreement has not been
reached.
If the deal is completed, Glencore is also offering to buy
minority stakes in Hunter Valley operations from Mitsubishi for
$920 million cash.
Glencore also said it will stick to a pledge to limit its
net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) to a maximum of 2:1.
It would therefore sell assets worth $1.5 billion, possibly
including up to 50 percent of its stake in the C&A mines, it
said.
Following a deal, Glencore's combined portfolio would have
production capacity of 81 million tonnes per year of high-energy
coal, which would meet Asian demand, Glencore said, adding it
already had regulatory approval from the Japanese anti-trust
authorities.
Coal asset sales stalled last year when coal prices hit
nearly five-year highs and miners raised their expectations on
bids for their assets.
Agreeing deals has also been complicated by climate change
concerns and shareholders have questioned the long-term
financial sustainability of mining portfolios.
Glencore says it reviews the sustainability of its assets
and has said it sees continued demand for high-quality coal that
can still be the cheapest form of baseload power.
Japan has been forced to burn more coal following the
Fukushima disaster, which led to the shut down of nuclear
capacity.
David Neuhauser, managing director at U.S. hedge fund
Livermore Partners, which owns Glencore shares, said the offer
was strategic.
"In the past, they tried to gain producing assets at any
cost. Today they're targeting deals that are very prudent,
opportunistic and move the needle in terms of their cash flow,"
he said.
