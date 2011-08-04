Miner Rio Tinto's H1 profit jumps 35 pct, expands buyback

SYDNEY Aug 4 Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 35 percent jump in first-half profit on Thursday, below market expectations, but it sweetened the result with a $2 billion expansion to its existing $5 billion share buyback programme.

Booming iron ore sales to China helped propel underlying earnings to $7.8 billion in the six months ended June, compared with analysts' forecasts centred on $8.03 billion. It was a record for the first half and well above the year-ago period's result, but was lower than the previous six months.

Rio Tinto also boosted its interim dividend to 54 U.S. cents per share from 45 cents a year earlier.

Rio Tinto joins major rivals Anglo-American Plc and Xstrata Plc in overcoming spiralling costs and restive labour unions to report profit growth of a third or more over the past week, thanks to surging commodity prices. (Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)