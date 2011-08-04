版本:
Rio warns of commodity price volatility

 * Sees credit tightening, sovereign debt problems as key
risks
 * Warning comes as UK mining stocks fall
 * Sees ongoing volatility around high price levels
 * Supply constraints remain

 LONDON, Aug 4 Global miner Rio Tinto 
warned on Thursday of high levels of volatility in commodity
markets, pointing to risks to robust prices from monetary
tightening in the developing world and European sovereign debt
crises.	
 The warning, in a report published alongside its first-half
results, comes as worries over the strength of global demand
battered base metals prices and equity markets.	
 The UK mining sector was down 4.3 percent at
1320 GMT, hitting its lowest levels since September last year,
and copper hit its lowest price in almost a month.
 	
 Rio, which forecasts Chinese GDP growth of 9.5 percent this
year, said strong demand for metals, combined with supply
constraints, suggested high prices for the rest of 2011 and into
2012. But it highlighted two key risks -- the pace of credit
tightening and the potential for European and U.S. debt troubles
to destabilise the broader global economy.	
 "Given this range of risks, it seems likely that news or
rumours affecting expectations about monetary, credit and fiscal
settings as well as the broader health of the financial sector
will induce ongoing volatility in commodity markets, albeit
around an elevated price trend," Rio Chief Economist Vivek
Tulpule wrote.	
 Tulpule said he expected increasing prosperity in China,
India and other developing economies to drive demand growth and
pointed to economic imbalances being resolved, including high
debt levels in developed countries and a reduced dependence on
exports in China.	
 "We expect that real long-run prices and margins for almost
all minerals and metals will average significantly higher going
forward than in the decade preceding the most recent six-year
boom, but price volatility is also expected to be elevated -- a
pattern we have dubbed as the 'saw tooth economy'," he said.	
 	
	
 (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques, editing by Jane Baird)

