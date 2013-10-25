版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 14:11 BJT

Glencore to buy Rio Tinto Clermont coal mine stake - report

MELBOURNE Oct 25 Rio Tinto has agreed to sell its Clermont coal mine stake to Glencore Xstrata , the Australian reported on Friday.

Glencore Xstrata and Rio Tinto declined to comment.
