版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 18:04 BJT

Sumitomo, Glencore to buy 50.1 pct stake in Clermont mine from Rio Tinto

TOKYO Oct 25 Japan's Sumitomo Corp said on Friday it and Glencore Xstrata PLC will buy a 50.1 percent stake in the Clermont coal mine in Australia from Rio Tinto for $1.015 billion.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2014.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐