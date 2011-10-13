版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 13日 星期四 12:23 BJT

TABLE-Rio Tinto Q3 production of key commodities

 Oct 13 Following are Rio Tinto's 
 third quarter 2011 production figures:    	
                                 2011       2010      2011	
                                  Q3         Q3        Q2    
 	
Alumina ('000 t)                    2,235      2,343     2,240	
Aluminium ('000 t)                    962        939       958  	
Bauxite ('000 t)                    9,178      8,604     8,726  	
Hard coking coal ('000 t)           2,774      2,434     1,775  	
Australian thermal coal (000 t)     4,575      4,694     4,758  
 	
Mined copper (000 t)                109.3      159.7     127.2	
Refined copper (000 t)               68.3      106.7      89.9	
Iron ore ('000 t)                  49,834     47,608     48,851	
 	
Source: Rio Tinto	
	
 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

