UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto to invest $2.7 bln more in Canada smelter

Dec 1 Global miner Rio Tinto said it would invest an additional $2.7 billion to modernise its Kitimat aluminium smelter in Canada's British Columbia.

With this investment, the Anglo-Australian mining giant expects to complete the development of the $3.3 billion project in 2014.

Rio Tinto expects the modernisation of the smelter to increase its production capacity by more than 48 percent to about 420,000 tonnes per year, it said in a statement.

