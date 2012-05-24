Rio Tinto says China iron ore "steady as it goes"

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
SYDNEY May 24 The market for iron ore in China is "steady as it goes" in the short term, the head of Rio Tinto's iron ore division said on Thursday.
"We're not physically seeing it on the ground," iron ore chief Sam Walsh told a business audience in Sydney on Thursday, talking about concerns of a slowdown in top consumer China.
Signs of slowing growth in China have rattled commodity markets in recent weeks, prompting sharp falls in some resource prices on fears demand will slump.
Chinese buyers are deferring or have defaulted on coal and iron ore deliveries following a drop in prices, traders said this week.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.