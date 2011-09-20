Rio Tinto raises copper resources at Kennecott Utah Copper mine

Sept 20 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday it has increased its copper mineral resources by 20 million tonnes to 106 million tonnes at its Kennecott Utah Copper Bingham Canyon Mine.

The mineral resource addition lifts contained metal in mineral resources by 0.73 million tonnes of copper, 1.0 million ounces of gold and 13 million ounces of silver compared with the 2010 year-end mineral resource estimate.

The company will spend $165 million to complete the next stage of exploration and development studies by 2014. (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)