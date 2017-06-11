China's Yancoal gets regulatory approval for $2.45 bln Rio Tinto deal

HONG KONG, June 11 China's Yancoal has
gained Chinese regulatory approval for its $2.45 billion
purchase of Rio Tinto's Australian unit Coal & Allied
Industries Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on
Sunday which also acknowledged Glencore's counterbid
for the assets on Friday.
The government-controlled Chinese company said it had
received approval from China's National Development and Reform
Commission and the anti-monopoly bureau of the Ministry of
Commerce for the deal.
In January, Rio said it was selling its interest in Coal &
Allied Industries Limited to Yancoal's subsidiary Yancoal
Australia Limited for $2.45 billion.
Glencore on Friday made a counterbid for Coal & Allied
offering $2.55 billion cash.
The terms of the Yancoal agreement allow Rio to engage in
negotiations with another party if it made a better offer.
Glencore's proposal is $100 million higher and fully funded,
but Rio Tinto has to give Yancoal the chance to make a counter
offer, opening the way for a bidding war.
"If Rio Tinto determines that the Glencore Proposal is a
superior proposal, Yancoal Australia will have a right to match
or better that proposal," the company said in the filing on
Sunday.
"Further announcement will be made by the company in
accordance with the listing rules if it receives notification
from Rio Tinto in relation to whether the Glencore proposal
constitutes a superior proposal."
In addition to receiving Chinese regulatory approvals, the
deal has also received the green light from Australia's
Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and South Korea's
Fair Trade Commission.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Mark Potter)