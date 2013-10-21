CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Customs dispute solved at Rio's Oyu Tolgoi

(Corrects owner, operator of mine in paragraph 3)
Oct 21 A customs dispute that had been holding
up copper concentrate shipments from Rio Tinto's
massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia has
been resolved, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on
Monday.
Oyu Tolgoi had been scheduled to start shipping to customers
in China after opening in July, but was forced to stockpile
material while buyers negotiated import approvals.
Turquoise Hill, 66-percent owner of the $6 billion mine run
by Rio Tinto, said customers have received the needed approvals,
and a convoy carrying concentrate left its warehouse on the
Chinese border on Saturday.
"The withdrawal of concentrate from the warehouse by
customers is expected to ramp up quickly," said the
Toronto-listed company in a statement. It said the mine will now
start recording revenue.
Oyu Tolgoi's concentrator has been operating at full
capacity, processing some 100,000 tonnes of ore each day.
Turquoise Hill reiterated that it expects shipments to be in
line with its production by the end of this year.
